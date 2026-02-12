Parker McCollum Shares ‘Killin’ Me’ Music Video

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Parker McCollum is keeping his acclaimed fifth studio album alive with a new music video for his single “Killin’ Me.” The video arrives ahead of the deluxe edition of Parker McCollum, the artist’s recent self-titled album. The deluxe edition is officially in stores and streaming platforms on March 20, and is available for pre-order now.

One of the most romantic tracks on Parker McCollum, “Killin’ Me” sees the musician completely entranced by a beautiful woman. The music video follows the same theme, with McCollum performing the track on the stage in a Texas barroom. The woman in the clip is played by McCollum’s real-life wife, Hallie-Ray Light McCollum. As she dances and watches him on the stage, he watches her right back. Eventually, he joins her on the dancefloor and they end the clip in each others’ arms.

Parker McCollum - Killin' Me (Official Music Video)

“Killin’ Me” is the second official single from McCollum’s smash, self-titled fifth album. “The melody presents the concept. The melody kind of writes the song,” the musician explained of his writing process for the track in an interview with Variety last year. “It’s like with “Killin’ Me” on this album — once I started singing that melody, that song felt slow and sexy, and there was no question what that song was supposed to be about. I don’t think that melody would serve any other concept other than: up against the bedroom wall, getting naked, naughty.”

Parker McCollum was released on June 27, 2025, and charted on both the Billboard 200 and the Billboard Hot Country chart. The deluxe edition of the album will include four new tracks. Throughout 2026, McCollum will also continue to tour. On March 20, the musician will perform at the famed Houston Rodeo, and will return to Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado in July. Later this year, McCollum will also perform in cities like St. Augustine, Florida, San Diego, California, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Saratoga Springs, New York, before heading to Canada, and then the United Kingdom and Ireland this autumn.

