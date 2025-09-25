Pentatonix Announce New Holiday Album, ‘Christmas In The City’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Pentatonix are back in the holiday spirit with the recent announcement of their new holiday album.

Titled Christmas In The City, the Grammy-winning vocal quintet’s latest project is set for an October 24 release. According to a statement, the 16-track album “celebrates the magic of Christmastime in New York” and features a blend of holiday classics and brand-new originals. Pentatonix previewed what’s to come on the album with their new single, “Bah Humbug.”

“This song tells the story of A Christmas Carol in a really fun, theatrical way,” the group’s tenor Mitch Grassi shared about the song. “What I love about this arrangement is that we are all featured individually, and get our moments to let our ‘characters’ really shine. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a song tell this particular story in such a succinct, creative way!”

Christmas In The City marks the group’s eighth holiday-themed album and 13th album overall, following 2022’s Holidays Around the World. The album features collaborations with musicians like Meghan Trainor, Lea Salonga, and The King’s Singers, and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. In 2023, they released The Greatest Christmas Hits compilation, which was led by the single “Please Santa Please.” Last year, they wrote the title track and appeared in Netflix’s holiday rom-com, Meet Me Next Christmas.

In August, Pentatonix announced their annual holiday tour. It kicks off on November 8th in West Valley City, Utah, at the Maverik Center. The trek will make stops in cities like St. Louis, Detroit, and New York, before ending with a pair of hometown shows on December 21st and December 22nd in Fort Worth, TX at Dickie’s Arena.

“This holiday season, we’re bringing you the hits you know and love, the theatrical magic that makes Christmas feel so special, and a few nostalgic sounds from the past—all in one unforgettable night,” Kevin Olusola, the group’s beatboxer, said of the tour. “We can’t wait to celebrate with you and your loved ones!”

