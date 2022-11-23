‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin’ Soundtrack Album Now Available On Digital Platforms

'Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin' cover art courtesy of UMe

UMe has released Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Music From The Peacock Original Series) digitally. Its 16 tracks serve as the perfect digital audio companion to Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, the new original six-episode Peacock series starring Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Jameela Jamil, and executive-produced by Elizabeth Banks, which premieres on the Peacock streaming service today. The digital-only album is available now in superior Dolby Atmos/Spatial Audio.

Know My Name

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the acclaimed musical comedy film series Pitch Perfect, Bumper in Berlin follows the revived career trajectory of Bumper Allen (Adam Devine), who moves to Germany to capitalize on the explosive popularity of his epic TikTok mashup of a pair of indelible hits from the Eighties, “99 Luftballoons x Take On Me.” Pitch Perfect fans can watch a special performance of “99 Luftballoons x Take On Me (Thanksgiving Day Parade Version)” by Bumper In Berlin cast members when they perform on the Peacock float in this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing on Thursday, November 24, 2022, starting at 9am on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

In celebration of the album’s release, its first single “Know My Name (Bumper Version),” written by Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) and produced by Andrew DeRoberts, is out now. Other notable Bumper in Berlin cuts include 21st-century interpretations of The Police’s “Message In A Bottle” by Adam Devine; Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child Of Mine” by Devine and Flula Borg; Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” from Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, and Lera Abova; and an epic a cappella “Riff-Off Medley” with Devine, Jameela Jamil, and Flura Borg & The Giselads squaring off together on “Rock You Like A Hurricane” (Scorpions), “Milkshake” (Kelis), “Du Hast” (Rammstein), “My Prerogative,” (Bobby Brown), “Major Tom” (Peter Schilling), and “As Long As You Love Me” (Justin Bieber).

