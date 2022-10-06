The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’ Video Hits Billion Views On YouTube

The Police - Photo: Bob King/Redferns

The stylish music video for The Police‘s signature hit “Every Breath You Take” has officially joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club, the video streaming service announced Wednesday, October 5.

Originally released as the lead single off the band’s 1983 album Synchronicity, the Sting-penned ballad eventually became The Police’s sole No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and reigned atop the chart for eight weeks total. It won Grammys for song of the year and best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal.

Shop the best of The Police’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by former 10cc duo Godley & Crème, the song’s striking video was loosely based on Gjon Mili’s 1944 short film Jammin’ the Blues. Shot in black-and-white with a navy blue tint, the video depicts the band, accompanied by a pianist and string section, performing the song in a darkened ballroom as a man washes the floor-to-ceiling window behind them. Sting performs his part on upright bass rather than bass guitar.

The Police - Every Breath You Take (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Sting intones, “Every breath you take/ And every move you make/ Every bond you break, every step you take/ I’ll be watching you/ Every single day/ And every word you say/ Every game you play, every night you stay/ I’ll be watching you” from behind his upright bass.

According to YouTube, the video has averaged more than 300,000 views every day so far this year.

Earlier this year, Sting sold his entire song catalog — including all of his work with The Police — to Universal Music Publishing Group, just months after announcing he was actively in search of a buyer for his publishing and master recordings.

Meanwhile, former Police drummer Stewart Copeland recently took part in the Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Stadium alongside Liam Gallagher; Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush; Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen; and Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age.

Listen to the best of The Police on Apple Music and Spotify.