ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
ADVERTISEMENT
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
SIGN UP

Pulp Play NPR Tiny Desk Concert

The British band played a career-spanning set that included songs off the recent reissued ‘Different Class’ and this year’s ‘More.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

Pulp were the latest guests at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged

According to NPR, before the band took the stage, or desk, rather, the band members held hands and sang, “This will be the very best Tiny Desk.” Watch the performance and decide for yourself.

Pulp: Tiny Desk Concert

Click to load video

The British rock band played a career-spanning set. The oldest track they played was “Acrylic Afternoons” off the 1994 album His ‘n’ Hers. They also performed “Something Changed” from 1995’s Different Class, along with the quintessential fan-favorite song, “This Is Hardcore,” originally released in 1998 on the album of the same name. Pulp also included “A Sunset” off their recent number one album More.

Pulp’s 1995 Mercury Prize winning, chart-topping album Different Class recently received a 30th anniversary reissue via Universal Music Recordings. The acclaimed album will be available as both a quadruple LP set and on double CD format and is expanded to include the band’s legendary 1995 Glastonbury Festival set in full. It will be the first time that the Glastonbury performance has been released.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker explains how this new edition presents the album in an improved format, “We were obsessed with the fact that this was our ‘Pop’ album (we had finally achieved some ‘popularity’ when ‘Common People’ was a hit) and, as everyone knows, all pop albums have 12 songs on them: 6 tracks per side.”

He adds “Only problem: this took the running time of the record to 53 minutes. We were told this would compromise the audio quality of the vinyl record – but we were more bothered about not compromising the quality of our Pop Dream. Now, 30 years later, we are finally ready for Different Class to be heard in all its glory.”

Buy the anniversary edition of Pulp’s Different Class now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top