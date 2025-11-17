Pulp Play NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Cover: Courtesy of UMR

Pulp were the latest guests at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

According to NPR, before the band took the stage, or desk, rather, the band members held hands and sang, “This will be the very best Tiny Desk.” Watch the performance and decide for yourself.

Pulp: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The British rock band played a career-spanning set. The oldest track they played was “Acrylic Afternoons” off the 1994 album His ‘n’ Hers. They also performed “Something Changed” from 1995’s Different Class, along with the quintessential fan-favorite song, “This Is Hardcore,” originally released in 1998 on the album of the same name. Pulp also included “A Sunset” off their recent number one album More.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulp’s 1995 Mercury Prize winning, chart-topping album Different Class recently received a 30th anniversary reissue via Universal Music Recordings. The acclaimed album will be available as both a quadruple LP set and on double CD format and is expanded to include the band’s legendary 1995 Glastonbury Festival set in full. It will be the first time that the Glastonbury performance has been released.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker explains how this new edition presents the album in an improved format, “We were obsessed with the fact that this was our ‘Pop’ album (we had finally achieved some ‘popularity’ when ‘Common People’ was a hit) and, as everyone knows, all pop albums have 12 songs on them: 6 tracks per side.”

He adds “Only problem: this took the running time of the record to 53 minutes. We were told this would compromise the audio quality of the vinyl record – but we were more bothered about not compromising the quality of our Pop Dream. Now, 30 years later, we are finally ready for Different Class to be heard in all its glory.”

Buy the anniversary edition of Pulp’s Different Class now.