Watch Queen’s ‘The Miracle’ Video Remastered In HD

Queen have shared the newly-remastered HD video of “The Miracle”, the title song from their 1989 album which is set to return in a multi-disc collector’s edition on November 18.

The memorable video for “The Miracle” – which you can watch below – features four young boys performing as Queen on stage: Paul Howard as Brian May, James Currie as John Deacon, Adam Gladdish as Roger Taylor, and a then-unknown Ross McCall (Band Of Brothers) as Freddie Mercury.

Throughout the video, McCall appears as four different incarnations of Mercury: 1977 Freddie (long hair with a one-piece black and white Harley Quinn spandex leotard), 1978-1979 Freddie (police uniform with leather jacket, and although he is portrayed with a moustache in the video, Freddie never wore his police uniform with his moustache), Live Aid 1985 Freddie (white tank top, Adidas shoes, jeans), and 1986 Freddie (Iconic yellow jacket with track pants). Queen themselves appear only near the end of the video.

Queen - The Miracle (Official Video Remastered)



“The Miracle” video has been remastered in HD form Remastered in HD. 35mm film 4K scanning is by Simon Marbrook at Final Frame. Conform editing is by Chris Frankland, while restoration is by Luke Davis and grading by Pete Lynch.

Now “The Miracle” video is available in HD, uDiscover Music can also exclusively announce that it will be followed by the newly-remastered HD video of “The Invisible Man” from The Miracle at 4pm on Saturday, November 5. The “Invisible Man” video has been remastered in HD from the original 1-inch videotape masters by Oli Maingay at Vanderquest, while video restoration was handled by Silver Salt.

Widely recognized as Queen’s strongest album of the 80’s and one of their most inspired, the 1989-released The Miracle was a global success reaching No. 1 in the UK and several major European markets, even re-establishing the band in the US where it delivered a gold album. Brian May has often cited the title track as his favourite Queen song of all time.

“”The Miracle” which Freddie wrote, I always thought has a strange, unique magic to it”, the guitarist said in a 2020 Q&A on Queen’s official YouTube channel. “Especially because Freddie wrote it at a time when it was very hard for him to be optimistic and he was. It’s just very beautiful.”

Queen fans can also join Brian May as he official unboxes the new collector’s edition of The Miracle in the new video below.

Queen - The Miracle Collector's Edition: Brian May Unboxing



“This is the result of months and months of work and I feel very proud of this, as there’s so much in this box which can be enjoyed”, Brian says in the unboxing video. “The book has lots of lovely stuff, all beautifully preserved. I think what collectors often love most is very often the vinyl, but there are loads of goodies in here – The Miracle flyers and original portraits; a fold out to go on the wall and so much more.”

“Then there’s the extra discs – ‘The Miracle Sessions’ is a look through the keyhole at what we were doing at the time. There are six track here which have never been released before and lots of banter and outtakes. There’s so much in here, so God bless you all out there – enjoy The Miracle!”

Featuring a raft of rarities, the new eight-disc boxset edition of The Miracle includes ‘The Miracle Sessions’ – over an hour of previously unreleased studio recordings captured during the 15 months the band spent in the studio working on the album.

The sessions birthed 30-plus songs, more than Queen could possibly need for one album. Ten tracks were selected to form The Miracle, with others later appearing as B-sides or solo tracks, or carried over to the Innuendo and Made in Heaven albums. Five hit singles – “I Want It All”, “Breakthru”, “The Invisible Man”, Scandal” and “The Miracle” – supported The Miracle’s release.

The Miracle Collector’s Edition brims with rarities, outtakes, instrumentals, interviews and videos, including the last interview John Deacon gave, from the set of the video for the hard-driving single “Breakthru”. The richly packed box set also includes a lavish 76-page hardback book featuring previously unseen photographs, original handwritten fan-club letters from the band, press reviews from the time and extensive liner notes, with recollections from Freddie, John, Roger and Brian on both the making of the album and some of their most iconic videos.

Pre-order The Miracle Collector’s Edition.