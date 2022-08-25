Rick Ross Announces Concert With Orchestra Noir

Rick Ross - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rick Ross has announced a concert at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on November 4. The rapper will perform songs from across his discography accompanied by an orchestra.

Orchestra Noir are an award-winning all-Black symphony, and the event marks the U.S. debut of Red Bull Music Academy’s Red Bull Symphonic initiative. The show will also include an intermission from the musical group Sainted and violinist Mapy.

“From the Biggest Boss I’m going to make sure I give y’all an unforgettable and one night only performance,” Ross says in a press release. “Red Bull Symphonic is helping us celebrate heritage, musicians, and more importantly Black excellence. We gonna innovate big that night.”

“Orchestra Noir is a magnificent representation of the unparalleled musical talent Atlanta has to offer,” Jason Ikeem Rodgers, music director of Orchestra Noir, added. “We celebrate the artistic achievements of Black music pioneers across all genres, bringing sounds of the symphony to diverse, new, and young audiences—and are thrilled to be able to collaborate and perform with Rick Ross to continue uplifting these outstanding musicians.”

Last year, on the heels of the groundbreaking Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Ross, alongside DJ Snake and Rich Brian unveiled the official music video for “Run It.” The track appears both in the film and on the official soundtrack to the film titled Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: The Album.

Alongside the three artists, the action-packed music video also stars the film’s lead actor, Simu Liu–who fans get to see battle it out on the dance floor with the chart-topping producer, DJ Snake. The song is featured in the infamous “bus fight scene” which fans would have clocked when seeing the film.

The soundtrack also features Anderson .Paak, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Mark Tuan, Saweetie, Audrey Nuna, NIKI, Guapdad 4000, Warren Hue, keshi, 21 Savage, and more.

