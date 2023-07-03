Ringo Starr Prepares This Year’s ‘Peace And Love’ Celebration With Celebrity Friends

Ringo Starr - Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ringo Starr has issued his traditional video message in advance of his annual Peace & Love birthday event, which will feature performances by the Silversun Pickups and others.

Shop the best of Ringo Starr’s discography on vinyl and more.

The former Beatle and his wife Barbara Starkey will be joined in Los Angeles on Thursday July 6, Starr’s 83rd birthday, by family and friends to deliver his “Peace and Love” exclamation at noon local time. Notable contributors include Joe and Marjorie Walsh, Edgar Winter, Gregg Bissonette, Sheila E, Richard Marx, Jim Keltner, Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell, Ed Begley Jr, Diane Warren, Roy Orbison Jr. and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ringo Starr's Birthday Update 2023

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

NASA, which continues to help spread the message beyond the earth, will send a pre-recorded message from Ringo into the universe, also at noon PST, from the Barstow, California-based station in the Deep Space Network. Leading up to this, artists including the Silversun Pickups, Blake Mills, and King Tuff, will perform Ringo’s music. Starr begins his next US tour with the All Starr Band on September 15, with dates going through to October 13.

In advance of his birthday, and continuing until Sunday (9), The Beatles Channel on SiriusXM (Channel 18), will air special programming in celebration.

Events are so far confirmed in these cities and countries:

Sydney, Australia

Tokyo, Japan

Osaka, Japan

Perm, Russia

Yerevan, Armenia

Ticino, Switzerland

Halle, Germany

Barcelona, Spain

Madrid, Spain

Brescia, Italy

Liverpool, UK

London, UK – Abbey Road Studios

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Chascomús, Argentina

São Paulo, Brazil

Uruguay

New York, USA

Cleveland, USA – Rock Hall

Paraguay

Lima, Peru

Bogota, Columbia

Panama City, Panama

San Salvador, El Salvador

Guatemala City, Guatemala

San Jose, Costa Rica

Los Angeles, USA

NASA’s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex: Barstow, California, USA

Maui, Hawaii, USA

Buy or stream Ringo Starr’s EP3.