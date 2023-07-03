Ringo Starr Prepares This Year’s ‘Peace And Love’ Celebration With Celebrity Friends
Notable contributors include Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, Sheila E. and Diane Warren.
Ringo Starr has issued his traditional video message in advance of his annual Peace & Love birthday event, which will feature performances by the Silversun Pickups and others.
The former Beatle and his wife Barbara Starkey will be joined in Los Angeles on Thursday July 6, Starr’s 83rd birthday, by family and friends to deliver his “Peace and Love” exclamation at noon local time. Notable contributors include Joe and Marjorie Walsh, Edgar Winter, Gregg Bissonette, Sheila E, Richard Marx, Jim Keltner, Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell, Ed Begley Jr, Diane Warren, Roy Orbison Jr. and others.
NASA, which continues to help spread the message beyond the earth, will send a pre-recorded message from Ringo into the universe, also at noon PST, from the Barstow, California-based station in the Deep Space Network. Leading up to this, artists including the Silversun Pickups, Blake Mills, and King Tuff, will perform Ringo’s music. Starr begins his next US tour with the All Starr Band on September 15, with dates going through to October 13.
In advance of his birthday, and continuing until Sunday (9), The Beatles Channel on SiriusXM (Channel 18), will air special programming in celebration.
Events are so far confirmed in these cities and countries:
Sydney, Australia
Tokyo, Japan
Osaka, Japan
Perm, Russia
Yerevan, Armenia
Ticino, Switzerland
Halle, Germany
Barcelona, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Brescia, Italy
Liverpool, UK
London, UK – Abbey Road Studios
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Chascomús, Argentina
São Paulo, Brazil
Uruguay
New York, USA
Cleveland, USA – Rock Hall
Paraguay
Lima, Peru
Bogota, Columbia
Panama City, Panama
San Salvador, El Salvador
Guatemala City, Guatemala
San Jose, Costa Rica
Los Angeles, USA
NASA’s Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex: Barstow, California, USA
Maui, Hawaii, USA
