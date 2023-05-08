Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour, With A Little Help From His All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Ringo Starr has revealed dates and details for his fall tour of America with his All Starr Band. The news comes even before the start of his spring itinerary with the group, which begins on May 19 in Temecula, CA and runs until a June 17 show in Pensacola, also in California.

The next set of dates begins only three months later in Ontario, CA on September 17. The schedule includes concerts in such cities as St. Louis, Nashville, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Detroit, ending on October 13 in Thackerville, OK. More dates will be added soon, and fans can check local listings for on-sale dates. The 2023 configuration of the All-Starr Band features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.

“Well, I love to play. I love an audience,” Starr told Pollstar executive editor Andy Gensler. “This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That’s what it’s all about. I don’t do this to be miserable. I have a lot of joy. I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it…and I’ll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!”

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band’s fall 2023 tour dates are:

September

17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

19 Tucson, AZ Linda Rondstadt Theater

20 Albuquerque, NM Rio Rancho Center

22 Kansas City, MO The Uptown

23 St Louis, MO The Fox

24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

26 Clearwater, FL Coachmen Park

27 Atlanta, GA The Fox

29 Indianapolis, IN The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

30 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

October

1 Minneapolis, MN Mystic Lake

3 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

5 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

6 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino

7 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple

9 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

10 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium

12 Little Rock, AK Simmons Bank Arena

13 Thackerville, OK Winstar Casino

