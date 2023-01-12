Ringo Starr Announces New 20-Date US Tour With His All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr - Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Ringo Starr has announced a new set of US tour dates for spring and early summer with his All Starr Band. The indefatigable drumming hero will hit the road again, after tours with the band last spring and fall, from May 19.

Shop the best of Ringo Starr’s discography on vinyl and more.

The group line-up for the forthcoming shows features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette. Dates are primarily on the west coast, including shows in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Utah. The tour will also include Ringo’s return to the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on June 15. More information is at www.RingoStarr.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ringo Starr - World Go Round

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” says Starr. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

The tour comes after the release last September, followed by 10” vinyl and blue cassette editions, of Ringo’s EP3, the latest in a productive series of EPs. He also created 500 life-sized “Peace and Love” sculptures of his iconic hand symbol, which were sold exclusively through Julien’s Auctions to benefit the Lotus Foundation.

Buy or stream Ringo Starr’s EP3.

The full list of 2023 tour dates by Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band is as follows:

May 19 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino

May 20 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

May 21 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

May 24 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts

May 31 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts

June 2 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 3 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 4 Seattle, WA Venue TBD

June 6 Denver, CO Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center

June 7 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

June 9 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino

June 11 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

June 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater

June 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 17 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Center