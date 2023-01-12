Ringo Starr Announces New 20-Date US Tour With His All-Starr Band
Dates are primarily on the west coast, including Ringo’s return to the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.
Ringo Starr has announced a new set of US tour dates for spring and early summer with his All Starr Band. The indefatigable drumming hero will hit the road again, after tours with the band last spring and fall, from May 19.
The group line-up for the forthcoming shows features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette. Dates are primarily on the west coast, including shows in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Utah. The tour will also include Ringo’s return to the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on June 15. More information is at www.RingoStarr.com.
“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” says Starr. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”
The tour comes after the release last September, followed by 10” vinyl and blue cassette editions, of Ringo’s EP3, the latest in a productive series of EPs. He also created 500 life-sized “Peace and Love” sculptures of his iconic hand symbol, which were sold exclusively through Julien’s Auctions to benefit the Lotus Foundation.
The full list of 2023 tour dates by Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band is as follows:
May 19 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino
May 20 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 21 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 24 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts
May 31 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts
June 2 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 3 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 4 Seattle, WA Venue TBD
June 6 Denver, CO Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center
June 7 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
June 9 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino
June 11 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
June 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theater
June 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 17 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Center