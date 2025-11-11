Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2025

Photo: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF

A new round of world-renowned performers has joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The storied institution welcomed its 2025 class in an induction ceremony Saturday night at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

First-time nominees Joe Cocker, Outkast, Chubby Checker, and Bad Company were enshrined into the Rock Hall this year, as well as previously nominated candidates Soundgarden, the White Stripes, and Cyndi Lauper. Additionally, Salt-N-Pepa and the late Warren Zevon received the Musical Influence Award, while the Award For Musical Excellence went to Thom Bell, Carol Kaye, and Nicky Hopkins. Lenny Waronker was honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award for music industry executives.

The night was filled with memorable performances, speeches, and tributes. A Stevie Wonder-led opening number in honor of the late Sly Stone was bookended by a show-closing Cocker memorial led by the Tedeschi Trucks Band, with assists from Nathaniel Rateliff and Teddy Swims on “The Letter” and “Feelin’ Alright” plus an even larger assemblage of stars for “With a Little Help From My Friends.” The finale began with Bryan Adams inducting the late Cocker into the Hall.

Soundgarden’s induction came courtesy of Jim Carrey, who then ceded the floor to the late Chris Cornell’s daughter Lily. “I am just really, really happy that he got to make music with his friends,” she said. “At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.” Cornell’s younger daughter Toni sang “Fell On Black Days” accompanied on guitar by Nancy Wilson, then the surviving members of Soundgarden stomped through “Rusty Cage” with Taylor Momsen and “Black Hole Sun” with Brandi Carlile plus fellow grunge veterans Mike McCready of Pearl Jam and Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains.

Missy Elliott was on hand to induct Salt-N-Pepa, calling the moment “historical,” as Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton reunited with DJ Spinderella to receive their award. “This is for every woman who picked up a mic when they told her she couldn’t, for every sister who had to fight twice as hard to be heard, for every artist who ever had to learn that ownership is the real freedom,” Salt told the crowd. Before stepping to the podium, the group performed a medley of their hits including “My Mic Sounds Nice,” “Shoop,” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

Some of the living honorees opted not to perform, but the organizers kept big names circulating onto the stage to keep the spotlight on these artists’ legacies. Throughout the night, figures including David Letterman, Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, Donald Glover, Chappell Roan, Doja Cat, the Killers, Flea, Jennifer Hudson, Janelle Monae, and many more grabbed a microphone to help usher this latest list of greats into the Rock Hall.