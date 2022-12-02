Royal Mint Honors The Rolling Stones With 60th Anniversary Set Of Coins

The Rolling Stones - Photo: Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

The Royal Mint has created a set of coins to mark the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones. They feature a silhouette of the band performing live, depicting Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and late drummer Charlie Watts.

Shop the best of the Rolling Stones’ discography on vinyl and more.

The coins are a new addition to the Mint’s Music Legends collectioh, which already features Queen and The Who. The new coins are designed by Hannah Phizacklea to reflect “the energy and excitement“ of a Stones show and “to celebrate the global impact of their music,” according to the Mint.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘A significant moment in history’

“We hope this provides a fitting tribute to the band’s 60 years of rock and roll music for their millions of fans across the globe. With a list of hits that includes eight UK number one singles, 13 UK number one albums, and countless hits internationally, the Rolling Stones are UK rock legends. The coin is also one of the last to be released bearing the effigy of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking a significant moment in history.”

A £5 brilliant uncirculated coin is available to order at £14.50, with a limited edition version of only 10,000 £5 coins can be ordered for £23.50. Others in the set include a 10oz silver proof coin for £105, in a run of 8,000; a ¼ oz gold proof coin, limited to 1000, for £725; a 10oz gold proof coin, of which 350 are available, for £2725; and a 2oz gold proof coin, limited to 150, for £5215. Fans with especially deep pockets can call the Royal Mint to order one of only 30 50z gold proof coins, which are available for £12,500 each.

Says Phizacklea: “The thing I was immediately looking forward to was creating a coin design for one of the world’s greatest rock bands. I couldn’t wait to pour the band’s energy into a design reflecting an incredible 60 year career. Once the reality of the project set in, I was actually most looking forward to creating a coin related to music.

“I love the Music Legends series so was excited at the prospect of designing something to sit alongside the existing products. When I found out that my design had been chosen to feature on the coin, I was genuinely shocked and elated. I even did a little dance around my flat. It was a real ‘wow, I did it’ moment.”

Listen to the best of the Rolling Stones on Apple Music and Spotify.