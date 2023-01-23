New Rush ‘Portraits’ Book Set For Publication

Rush - Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

Rufus Publications has announced the first book in a new series of black-and-white titles called Portraits. The first book in the range covers legendary Canadian rock band Rush featuring the incredible photography of Fin Costello.

Portraits Of Rush takes us on an epic, photographic journey from the ‘All The World’s A Stage’ tour through to Exit Stage Left and the major tours in between.

Costello had total access to the band as they traveled, rehearsed, played live and recorded in the studio, producing a candid book of the Canadian trio as they became one of rock’s major bands. Additional text has been sourced and licensed from articles that appeared on the band at the time that the photographs were taken. The images in this book have been specially prepared and processed for the black and white printing process, and will be produced using high quality matt coated art paper.

The Portraits book is 230mm square, case bound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt coated paper. The book comes with a fold out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 666 numbered copies and sells for £55. In addition to these, a much larger, ultra-limited Leather and Metal edition measuring 375mm square and presented in recycled leather and a hand welded aluminum metal slipcase is also being prepared in a run length of just 50 numbered copies. This sells for £500.

The book goes on pre-sale on Friday, January 20 at 3 p.m. U.K. time and will feature a 10% pre-order discount if ordered before the end of February 2023. The books will ship worldwide and will ship at the end of May 2023.

The new Portraits series will comprise beautiful 230mm square books, each presented in a slipcase, and will feature a range of artistes. Each title will be created using the work of a main photographer associated with the artist, plus supplementary imagery to complement the main images. The books are printed and bound in the U.K. and presented in a luxury, foiled slipcase. Music journalist John Tucker has written an introduction for each book, and other text is sourced from articles that appeared in print at the time of the photography. The books are not signed but will be numbered and will come with an exclusive poster or print.

Portraits will grow into a series of limited-edition books released across the year and will be produced in a limited, worldwide run of 666 numbered Unofficial books. They will sell from £55 plus shipping.

