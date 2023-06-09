Sam Smith And Madonna Unite For Explosive New Track ‘Vulgar’

Sam Smith - Photo: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Sam Smith and Madonna have united for the cultural event of the summer, “Vulgar.” The introduction takes an Eastern-inspired swell of strings before arena-shaking bass enters the fold.

The dancefloor-ready banger is electrifying from the outset, with explosive synths building a landscape that recalls long nights spent at the club before stumbling out as the sun rises. Listen to the new track below.

Sam Smith, Madonna - VULGAR (Visualiser)

Following the song’s release, Smith joined Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to discuss collaborating with Madonna.

“‘Vulgar’ is one of the most exciting songs I’ve been a part of. It was written with Madonna and an amazing group of people. The day after the Grammys, we all got in the studio and just had an amazing evening creating and writing, and expressing. And, of course, it was the biggest dream come true for me to get to work with and perform and sing with the Queen of Pop. I am so honored and excited about this song and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

In February this year, Madonna introduced an arresting Grammy performance by the award-winning Sam Smith. “Are you ready for some controversy?” she announced, before making a heartfelt speech. “If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous,” she said, “You are definitely onto something. That’s where you make noise.” The day after, Grammy award in hand, Sam and Madonna headed into the studio to record a brand new, irresistible, unapologetic duet.

Earlier this month, Amazon shared Sam Smith’s Amazon Original cover of “Beautiful,” initially made famous by Christina Aguilera and written by songwriter/musician Linda Perry.

Smith brings new meaning to the song with a striking and soulful performance. Buoyed by a shimmering string arrangement, the stripped-down production serves to underline their powerhouse delivery.

“I’ve been such a massive fan of Christina’s for as long as I can remember and will never forget the first time I heard “Beautiful” and how personally it spoke to me,” Smith said in a statement. “The song is a true acceptance anthem and continues to inspire me with its important message to never stop celebrating who you are. I’m honored to have the opportunity to offer my rendition.”

In April, Smith unveiled a special edition of Gloria as they kicked off their world tour in support of the record. Included on the tracklist was a new version of “Kissing You,” a cover of Des’ree’s classic song that was first performed by Smith at Harris Reed’s London fashion show in 2022.

