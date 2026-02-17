Skip Marley Covers ‘One Love’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Skip Marley has reimagined the Wailers’ classic “One Love” in honor of his family legacy and to celebrate the adidas x Bob Marley Foundation capsule collection. Skip Marley’s rendition of “One Love” is out now across all platforms via Tuff Gong International/Def Jam Recordings.

The song arrives with a video filmed in Kingston, Jamaica, alongside the adidas campaign at the Bob Marley Museum, as well as at Tuff Gong Studio, founded by Bob Marley. Skip’s delivery of the song’s iconic message—“One love, one heart, let’s get together and feel alright”—marks a full-circle moment and passes the torch from one generation to another.

Skip Marley - One Love

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Available for purchase now, the adidas Bob Marley Collection is an 8-piece, off-pitch apparel range designed for players and fans alike. Created in close collaboration with the Bob Marley Foundation, the collection draws from archival photographs and historically significant garments worn by the legendary artist. Standout pieces include the lilac Firebird track pants originally worn by Bob Marley while touring Europe, thoughtfully reimagined for today. The words “Football is Freedom” are stitched into each piece.

“Football and music, both languages of unity, run deep in Jamaican culture,” says Marley. “‘One Love’ has always belonged to the people. My grandfather’s music continues to uplift and inspire people to stand for something greater than themselves. That message still moves the world today. Reimagining the song for the adidas x Bob Marley Collection is a full-circle moment for my family and I; honoring my grandfather’s legacy while connecting music, football, and culture in a way that feels true to who we are.”

Last year, Skip dropped “In Our Sight” which reached No. 1 on the Jamaican charts and garnered a 2026 NAACP Image Award nomination for Best International Song. Also in 2025, he shared “Cry Wolf,” which suggests that everyone must be “unifying against all odds, against injustice, against propaganda — bringing to light how we must take a stand and do what is right: the fall of Babylon.”

Listen to Skip Marley’s “One Love” here.