Slowthai, IDLES And More Join Cala Mijas Festival Lineup

slowthai - Photo: George Muncey

Taking place from August 31-September 2, Cala Mijas Festival is returning to Malaga for its second year.

With acts including The Strokes, Foals, Florence + The Machine, The Blaze and Amyl & The Sniffers already confirmed, the Spanish festival has also now added IDLES, slowthai, Arca, Pabllo Vittar and more.

Cala Mijas in the sunny hills of the region of Mijas, a Mediterranean oasis located on the coast of Malaga, Spain. Since its first edition in 2022, Cala Mijas quickly positioned itself as the perfect escape for those looking for a quality music festival but with a laid back holiday vibe filled with sunsets, sandy beaches and sundowners with friends.

Earlier this month, slowthai also released his third studio album, UGLY, via Method Records/Interscope Records. Following his heavily lauded debut Nothing Great About Britain and his chart-topping sophomore album TYRON where he turned the lens inward, UGLY finds the singular artist once again set to challenge any expectations of how a body of work from slowthai looks and sounds.

Produced by Dan Carey at his home studio in South London alongside frequent collaborator Kwes Darko and further production work from Zach Nahome and Sega Bodega, UGLY (u gotta love yourself) brings slowthai’s love of rock, indie, and punk to the forefront and features a fluid combination of musicians including Ethan P. Flynn, Shygirl, Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, drummer Liam Toon, and on the dark and woozy title track, his friends Fontaines D.C.

Furthering his status as a road warrior, slowthai also recently embarked on a run of intimate shows in pubs and venues across the UK. As he hoped to give his hardcore supporters the opportunity to witness the carnage that is sure to ensue in these small, sweaty rooms, the tickets were priced at an inflation-busting £1.

