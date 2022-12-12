ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Smokey Robinson Sings A Personalized ‘My Girl’ For American Greetings E-Card

The card can be personalized and customized, and used for birthdays, Mother’s Day and Father-Daughter Day, among others.

Published on

Smokey Robinson - Photo: L. Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Smokey Robinson - Photo: L. Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Smokey Robinson is now performing in the unique format of an e-greetings card. In a new collaboration with SmashUps by American Greetings, the Motown giant appears in the video e-card, singing his own version of “My Girl,” his timeless and much-covered composition immortalized by the Temptations.

Shop the best of Smokey Robinson’s discography.

The card can be personalized and customized, and used for birthdays, Mother’s Day and Father-Daughter Day. It also features words of encouragement from Smokey himself. The “SmashUps” are the personal details that are selected by the user about the recipient of the card, from a drop-down list.

These are a first name and the occasion for the greeting, selected from the themes of Birthday, Daughter’s Birthday, Encouragement, Father-Daughter Day, Love, Mother’s Day, and Thinking Of You. Users can also personalize the card and preview the video message, which can be scheduled for delivery long in advance. Here’s Smokey’s version of “My Girl” with Miguel, Aloe Blacc and JC Chasez, as featured on his 2014 album Smokey & Friends:

Click to load video

American Greetings is offering a free trial to first-time members for seven days, with a monthly membership price of $6.99. An annual membership is available at $29.99, or $39.99 for two years.

Robinson is also represented in the American Greetings series by another of his classics for the Temptations, “Get Ready,” and other featured artists and celebrities include Dolly Parton, William Shatner, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Bolton, and Donny Osmond.

Robinson is featured on Now & Forever: Duets, the new all-star album of collaborations by singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, on a cover of “Where Is The Love,” made famous by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. Her other duet partners on the set include Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Keith Urban, and Vince Gill. Wilson and Robinson performed their song together last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live. On Saturday (10), Smokey performed his own headline show at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

Listen to the best of Smokey Robinson on Apple Music and Spotify.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
The 1975 – Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.
The 1975 And Colbie Caillat: Currently Trending Songs
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Christmas 2022 Hub
Christmas 2022

Check out gift guides, playlists, videos, features and more!
Click Here
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top