Smokey Robinson Sings A Personalized ‘My Girl’ For American Greetings E-Card

Smokey Robinson is now performing in the unique format of an e-greetings card. In a new collaboration with SmashUps by American Greetings, the Motown giant appears in the video e-card, singing his own version of “My Girl,” his timeless and much-covered composition immortalized by the Temptations.

The card can be personalized and customized, and used for birthdays, Mother’s Day and Father-Daughter Day. It also features words of encouragement from Smokey himself. The “SmashUps” are the personal details that are selected by the user about the recipient of the card, from a drop-down list.

These are a first name and the occasion for the greeting, selected from the themes of Birthday, Daughter’s Birthday, Encouragement, Father-Daughter Day, Love, Mother’s Day, and Thinking Of You. Users can also personalize the card and preview the video message, which can be scheduled for delivery long in advance. Here’s Smokey’s version of “My Girl” with Miguel, Aloe Blacc and JC Chasez, as featured on his 2014 album Smokey & Friends:

American Greetings is offering a free trial to first-time members for seven days, with a monthly membership price of $6.99. An annual membership is available at $29.99, or $39.99 for two years.

Robinson is also represented in the American Greetings series by another of his classics for the Temptations, “Get Ready,” and other featured artists and celebrities include Dolly Parton, William Shatner, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Bolton, and Donny Osmond.

Robinson is featured on Now & Forever: Duets, the new all-star album of collaborations by singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, on a cover of “Where Is The Love,” made famous by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. Her other duet partners on the set include Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Keith Urban, and Vince Gill. Wilson and Robinson performed their song together last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live. On Saturday (10), Smokey performed his own headline show at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

