‘Stan Getz & The Oscar Peterson Trio’ Gets Verve Vault Release

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Stan Getz and the Oscar Peterson Trio, originally released in 1958 on Verve Records, documents a rare meeting between two contrasting jazz greats: the cool-toned tenor saxophonist Stan Getz and the hard-driving Oscar Peterson Trio. The album will be reissued on all-analog 180-gram vinyl in February 2026, as part of the Verve Vault Series.

Produced by Norman Granz and recorded in Hollywood in October 1957, the session finds Getz joining a veteran rhythm section already regarded as one of the most cohesive in jazz: Peterson on piano, Herb Ellis on guitar, and Ray Brown on bass. With no drummer present, the group maintains a buoyant, propulsive swing, giving Getz the space to stretch out across a program of standards and originals, including “I Want to Be Happy,” “Tour’s End,” and “Bronx Blues.”

While Getz was often heard in more subdued or orchestrated contexts during this period, this session highlights his command of bebop language and small-group swing. Peterson’s trio, known for its drive and responsiveness, adapts fluidly to Getz’s tone and phrasing, yielding a session marked by relaxed interplay, rhythmic clarity, and understated virtuosity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Verve Vault Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, and associated catalogs. Mastered by Ryan K. Smith from the original analog tapes and pressed at Optimal, each release combines exceptional audio fidelity with meticulous attention to detail — from mastering to jacket reproduction. The series focuses on both iconic titles and overlooked gems from the 1950s through the 1970s.

Previous releases in the series include Sonny Side Up by Dizzy Gillespie and The Composer of Desafinado Plays by Antonio Carlos Jobim, both released October 10, 2025.

Shop the Verve Vault series now.