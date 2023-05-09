Steven Tyler Has ‘Second Thoughts’ About Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ Tour In New Video

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler – Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP

In a new promo video for its farewell tour, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler tells The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson he’s having “second thoughts” about the Peace Out run.

Earlier this month, the four-time Grammy award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends announced details of its final live shows, on which it will celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.

The new video promoting the tour finds Tyler sharing his doubts about the dates – not about hanging up his touring boots, but the name of the tour. A golden phone adorned by the wings from Aerosmith’s logo is delivered to Robinson’s house, with Tyler on the other end when he picks it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know you know this tour is gonna be the stupidest, craziest thing ever, but I’m not so sure about Peace Out,” the star tells his fellow musician, whose band will open for Aerosmith. “I think we should call this tour LSD – lead singer disorder.”

Steven Tyler lets Chris Robinson know he is having second thoughts about “Peace Out”!

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Tyler continues to spitball new tour name ideas, including Wings Across America, Feathered Feast For The 10-Headed Beast, Trial And Terror, Aeroswiss Family Robinson, and more. “I need to hear you come up with a few,” he tells Robinson in the end. “There’s a f_____g writers’ strike – you expect me to come up with all of these on my own?”

The Peace Out tour will kick off on September 2 in Philadelphia, PA, continuing for 40 dates across North America. It will include stops in iconic arenas such as Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. On New Year’s Eve, the band will ring in 2024 with a special hometown show in Boston, MA.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now – find more details and purchase here. The tour follows Aerosmith recently completing its critically-acclaimed Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Before the residency began, the band also delivered a record-breaking one-off show at Boston’s Fenway Park. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the legendary venue.

Listen to the best of Aerosmith on Apple Music and Spotify.