The Struts Announce Fourth Album And Big Machine Debut, ‘Pretty Vicious’

The Struts - Photo: Courtesy of Ben Cope

The Struts have announced their fourth studio album and first for Big Machine/John Varvatos Records. The 11-track Pretty Vicious will be released on November 3.

The US platinum-selling British rock band co-produced the set with Julian Raymond, whose credits include Fleetwood Mac and Cheap Trick, and it was executive produced by Big Machine Label Group CEO Scott Borchetta. “This record showcases each individual member’s strengths,” says frontman Luke Spiller. “It’s some of my favorite music, hands down, we’ve ever conjured up. It’s the record everyone’s been waiting for.”

The band, hailed by Foo Fighters as “the best opening band we’ve ever had,” have a radio hit on their hands with the album’s lead single “Too Good At Raising Hell,” which has been A-listed on the UK’s Planet Rock for well over a month. It comes with an official video directed by Chris Applebaum (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus), which is now accompanied by a live video for the song, captured in rehearsal and on tour in the US.

The Struts - Too Good At Raising Hell (Live Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The Struts’ Remember The Name itinerary has been a huge success and now includes a string of new dates, with UK and European shows starting tomorrow (10) at Rock City in Nottingham. The schedule will keep the band on the road until the end of the year. The hugely extensive North American leg is due to begin on November 15 and the last date on the regular tour is on December 15 in Los Angeles. After that, the band are also booked for the Rock Boat 2024 cruise, which sails from Florida on January 30 next year.

Pre-0rder Pretty Vicious, which is released on November 3.

The full Pretty Vicious tracklist is:

1. ‘Too Good At Raising Hell’

2. ‘Pretty Vicious’

3. ‘I Won’t Run’

4. ‘Hands On Me’

5. ‘Do What You Want’

6. ‘Rockstar’

7. ‘Remember The Name’

8. ‘Bad Decisions’

9. ‘Better Love’

10. ‘Gimme Some Blood’

11. ‘Somebody Someday’