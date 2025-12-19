ADVERTISEMENT
date 2025-12-19
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones’s ‘Let’s Face’ It Gets Remastered Vinyl Reissue

The Boston ska punk group’s platinum-selling 1997 album is coming back to wax.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

The platinum-selling album Let’s Face It from Boston ska punk legends The Mighty Mighty Bosstones is coming back to vinyl.

Originally released in 1997, Let’s Face It marked a commercial breakthrough for the Bosstones after more than a decade of work. The group recorded the record between Bearsville Sound Studios in New York and Fort Apache Studios in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with production by Paul Kolderie and Sean Slade.

The album featured hits like “The Rascal King,” “Royal Oil,” and “The Impression That I Get,” which remains their signature track. The track hit number one on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart, catapulting them to mainstream recognition and even a Saturday Night Live appearance. Let’s Face It reached number 27 on the Billboard 200—the only Bosstones album to enter the top 50.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones - The Impression That I Get (Official Music Video)

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones released their most recent album, When God Was Great, in 2021 via Hellcat Records. The album featured what is surely one of ska punk’s largest posse cuts, the all-star collaboration “The Final Parade.” But the record would mark the band’s final album together—in January 2022, they announced they were breaking up.

“After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together we have decided not to continue on as a band,” they shared in a statement at the time. “Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you.”

Buy The Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ Let’s Face It on vinyl now.

