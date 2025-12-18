Verve Shares Acoustic Sounds Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series 2026 Schedule

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Verve Label Group and UMe are gearing up for the 2026 releases in their Acoustic Sounds Series, and they’ve now confirmed which classic jazz records will be included. The 2026 slate of releases from Ella Fitzgerald, Stan Getz, John Coltrane, Jimmy Smith, and many more acclaimed musicians. The first two months of releases—which includes Jimmy Smith’s Bashin’ – The Unpredictable Jimmy Smith and Organ Grinder Swing in January and Oscar Peterson Trio’s Affinity and Oscar Peterson Trio + One in February—are available for pre-order now.

The 2026 Slate in the Acoustic Sounds Series places a special emphasis on the Verve and Impulse! Records catalogs, two imprints with storied jazz histories. The Smith and Peterson releases in February will be followed by three releases in March: Stan Getz’s 1963 album Jazz Samba Encore, Astrud Gilberto’s 1965 album The Shadow of Your Smile, and Ella Fitzgerald’s 1956 classic Sings the Rodgers and Hart Song Book. From April through the end of 2026, the series will focus on Impulse! releases, featuring John Coltrane’s Africa/Brass and McCoy Tyner’s Inception before moving into releases from Lester Young, Roy Eldridge & Harry Edison, Shelly Manne, and many more.

All of the LPs in the series will be mastered from the original analog tapes then pressed on 180-gram vinyl and packaged in high-quality gatefold jackets, replicating their original releases. Matthew Lutthans at the Mastering Lab at Quality Record Pressings in Salina, Kansas will master and cut to lacquer the albums. Acoustic Sounds CEO Chad Kassem will oversee the production, as always.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other highlights from the 2026 slate include Ella Fitzgerald’s Sings the Cole Porter Song Book, which includes her rendition of standards like “I Get A Kick Out Of You” and “Let’s Do It, Let’s Fall In Love” and John Coltrane’s Impressions. That album, recorded between 1961 and 1963, captures Coltrane at the peak of his career and includes his rendition of Stan Getz’s “Dear Old Stockholm.” Getz’s Big Band Bossa Nova is also included, which captures one of his earlier recordings in the genre. The entire schedule of releases is listed below.

January 23, 2026

Jimmy Smith Featuring Kenny Burrell and Grady Tate – Organ Grinder Swing (Verve, 1965)

Jimmy Smith – Bashin’: The Unpredictable Jimmy Smith (Verve, 1962)

February 27, 2026

Oscar Peterson Trio – Affinity (Verve, 1962)

Oscar Peterson Trio – Oscar Peterson Trio + One (feat. Clark Terry) (Verve, 1964)

March 27, 2026

Stan Getz – Jazz Samba Encore (Verve, 1963)

Astrud Gilberto – The Shadow of Your Smile (Verve, 1965)

Ella Fitzgerald – Sings the Rodgers and Hart Song Book (2LP) (Verve, 1956)

April 24, 2026

John Coltrane – Africa/Brass (Impulse!, 1961)

McCoy Tyner – Inception (Impulse!, 1962)

May 22, 2026

John Coltrane – Impressions (Impulse!, 1963)

Ella Fitzgerald – Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Song Book (2LP) (Verve, 1956)

June 26, 2026

Stan Getz – Big Band Bossa Nova (Verve, 1962)

Lester Young, Roy Eldridge & Harry Edison – Laughin’ to Keep from Cryin’ (Verve, 1958)

July 24, 2026

Shelly Manne – 2-3-4 (Impulse!, 1962)

Freddie Hubbard – The Artistry of Freddie Hubbard (Impulse!, 1963)

August 28, 2026

Elvin Jones – Dear John C. (Impulse!, 1965)

Johnny Hartman – The Voice That Is! (Impulse!, 1964)

September 25, 2026

Wes Montgomery – California Dreaming (Verve, 1967)

Grant Green – His Majesty King Funk (Verve, 1965)

October 23, 2026

John Coltrane – Live at Birdland (Impulse!, 1964)

Coleman Hawkins – Wrapped Tight (Impulse!, 1966)

November 20, 2026

Benny Carter – Further Definitions (Impulse!, 1962)

Lee Konitz – Motion (Verve, 1961)

December 11, 2026

Ella Fitzgerald – Like Someone in Love (Verve, 1957)

Oscar Peterson Trio – West Side Story (Verve. 1962)

Shop Verve’s Acoustic Sounds Series now.