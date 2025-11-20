ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
SIGN UP

Vince Gill Receives Lifetime Achievement Award At 2025 CMA Awards

Brandi Carlile and Patti Loveless serenaded Gill with a performance of ‘When I Call Your Name.’

Published on

Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Vince Gill was the subject of a major honor at last night’s CMA Awards. The artist, who has been a consistent presence in the music industry for nearly 50 years, was honored with the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Gill was serenaded by two of his peers in the industry before accepting the award on country music’s biggest night.

uDiscover Music Crate Finds
uDiscover Music Crate Finds
uDiscover Music Crate Finds

At the ceremony, Brandi Carlile took the stage to launch into a rendition of “When I Call Your Name,” Gill’s hit song from his 1989 breakthrough album of the same name. Carlile was then joined by Patti Loveless to complete the performance while Gill looked on from the audience, visibly moved.

Vince Gill - When I Call Your Name (Official Music Video)

Click to load video

When it came time to accept the award, however, Gill kept it on the light side. “It’s not lost on me that we had to have girls come out here and sing for me tonight. None of the boys can get up that high,” Gill quipped after the performance. “This is amazing. In the history of this award, I think it’s been given to maybe ten people, nine or ten, something like that. And that list of people is astounding.” After thanking his family and management, Gill also gave a shoutout to award namesake Willie Nelson, saying, “92 years old, you’re still inspiring us to this day. God bless.”

Gill has released 19 albums since 1985, with every solo album since 1989 peaking within the top ten of Billboard’s Hot Country chart. Gill has also had several chart topping singles, including “I Still Believe In You,” “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away,” and “One More Last Chance.” Throughout his career, Gill has also won 22 Grammy Awards, making him among the most-awarded artists in the history of the Recording Academy, and 18 CMA Awards.

Other big winners at the ceremony included host Lainey Wilson, who took home the awards for entertainer, album, and female vocalist of the year. Post Malone also took home the prestigious musical event of the year award, for his Blake Shelton collaboration “Pour Me A Drink.” “You Look Like You Love Me” performed by Ella Langley & Riley Green took home both single and song of the year, while Cody Johnson left with the award for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Shop the best country music on vinyl or CD now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top