Vince Gill Receives Lifetime Achievement Award At 2025 CMA Awards

Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Vince Gill was the subject of a major honor at last night’s CMA Awards. The artist, who has been a consistent presence in the music industry for nearly 50 years, was honored with the Country Music Association’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Gill was serenaded by two of his peers in the industry before accepting the award on country music’s biggest night.

At the ceremony, Brandi Carlile took the stage to launch into a rendition of “When I Call Your Name,” Gill’s hit song from his 1989 breakthrough album of the same name. Carlile was then joined by Patti Loveless to complete the performance while Gill looked on from the audience, visibly moved.

When it came time to accept the award, however, Gill kept it on the light side. “It’s not lost on me that we had to have girls come out here and sing for me tonight. None of the boys can get up that high,” Gill quipped after the performance. “This is amazing. In the history of this award, I think it’s been given to maybe ten people, nine or ten, something like that. And that list of people is astounding.” After thanking his family and management, Gill also gave a shoutout to award namesake Willie Nelson, saying, “92 years old, you’re still inspiring us to this day. God bless.”

Gill has released 19 albums since 1985, with every solo album since 1989 peaking within the top ten of Billboard’s Hot Country chart. Gill has also had several chart topping singles, including “I Still Believe In You,” “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away,” and “One More Last Chance.” Throughout his career, Gill has also won 22 Grammy Awards, making him among the most-awarded artists in the history of the Recording Academy, and 18 CMA Awards.

Other big winners at the ceremony included host Lainey Wilson, who took home the awards for entertainer, album, and female vocalist of the year. Post Malone also took home the prestigious musical event of the year award, for his Blake Shelton collaboration “Pour Me A Drink.” “You Look Like You Love Me” performed by Ella Langley & Riley Green took home both single and song of the year, while Cody Johnson left with the award for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Shop the best country music on vinyl or CD now.