Vince Gill Announces Additional 2026 Tour Dates

Vince Gill’s flurry of activity lately shows no signs of slowing down. The country music legend has added dates to his 2026 tour and is barreling ahead with his plan to release a new EP each month.

Gill has added 13 dates to his 50 Years From Home Tour, celebrating half a century since Gill left his native Oklahoma to pursue a music career. Some of the newly added shows are sprinkled in amidst his previously announced summer tour dates, while the rest will extend his travels through the end of August.

In July, Gill has tacked on gigs in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Roanoke, and Greenville, SC. After his residency at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium in late July and early August, he’ll make more stops across the South and Midwest, including visits to Kansas City, Tulsa, Memphis, Pensacola, and more. Tickets for all of the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, Feb. 13.

Gill’s backing band for these shows comprises an impressive cast of pros including Moose Brown (keyboards), Eddie Dunlap (steel guitar), Jedd Hughes (guitar/vocals), John Jarvis (keyboards), John Meador (guitar/vocals), Wendy Moten (vocals), Jimmy Sloas (bass), Billy Thomas (drums), Jeff White (guitar, vocals), and Charlie Worsham (guitar).

In addition to the expanded tour, Gill is continuing to release a new EP each month through his 50 Years From Home series, which began last October and will continue for a full year. The February installment, Down At The Borderline, is out this Friday. Its title track features country superstar Lainey Wilson. Down At The Borderline follows previous series entries I Gave You Everything I Had, Secondhand Smoke, and Brown’s Diner Bar.

In addition to his solo work, Gill continues to perform as a member of the Eagles. In March, when the band completes its latest 12-show run at the Sphere, it will set the record for longest residency at the high-tech Las Vegas venue.

