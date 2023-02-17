Watch Beck Deliver Beautiful Performance Of ‘Thinking About You’ on Kimmel

Beck delivered a beautiful performance of his latest single, “Thinking About You,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (February 16).

The new track was released last week (10) and took the form of a bittersweet ballad, with the artist tugging at the hearts of his listeners with wistful lyrics and a poignant, fingerpicked guitar melody.

For the performance, Beck stood in front of a mic stand on a dimly lit stage with a mirror at its back. He was joined by a backing band to deliver the gentle, emotional rendition of the standalone single. Watch it below now.

Beck – Thinking About You

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Months before “Thinking About You” was released, the star reviewed it at some of his live shows, including one intimate gig at London’s Lafayette in September 2022.

The single is the first piece of original material to be released by Beck since his 2019 album Hyperspace and followed a cover of Neil Young’s “Old Man,” which was released at the end of 2022.

This summer, Beck will hit the road with French indie giants Phoenix as part of a special North American co-headline tour. The run will kick off on August 1 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York, and more before wrapping up on September 10 at Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The two acts will be joined by Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe on the run. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Earlier this month, Beck was one of a number of artists who took part in a special tribute concert honoring The Beach Boys. He appeared alongside the likes of Brandi Carlile, St. Vincent, Charlie Puth, Mumford & Sons, and more at the Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys.

The concert took place at LA’s Dolby Theatre but was filmed by CBS and will be broadcast on Paramount+ at a later date.

