Beck Releases Tender Ballad ‘Thinking About You’

Beck has released a new single in the form of the tender ballad “Thinking About You,” his first piece of new material this year.

“There’s a crossroads/I’ve been standing on,” the star sings melancholically in the new song. “It was just a back road/To Babylon/And she’s gone.”

The track is colored with finger-picked acoustic guitar and mandolin melodies to match Beck’s mournful mood. “Thinking About You” has been previewed at Beck’s recent live shows, including an intimate London gig at Lafayette in September 2022. It follows his cover of Neil Young’s “Old Man,” which was released at the end of 2022.

Beck - Thinking About You (Audio)

The new single follows the news that Beck will hit the road this summer with French indie giants Phoenix as part of a special North American co-headline tour. The run will kick off on August 1 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York, and more before wrapping up on September 10 at Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Joining Beck and Phoenix in support across the dates will be Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Earlier this week, Beck was one of a number of artists who took part in a special tribute concert honoring The Beach Boys. He appeared alongside the likes of Brandi Carlile, St. Vincent, Charlie Puth, Mumford & Sons, and more at the Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys.

The concert took place at LA’s Dolby Theatre but was filmed by CBS and will be broadcast on Paramount+ at a later date.

Beck’s last album arrived in 2019 with Hyperspace. The record saw him team up with Pharrell Williams, with whom he had been wanting to work for 20 years. In 2020, Beck reimagined the album with NASA JPL in a project that combined the songs with NASA mission images, visualizations, animations, and data with revolutionary A.I. (artificial intelligence) tech.

