Beck, St. Vincent, Mumford & Sons, And More Set For Beach Boys Grammy Tribute

A stellar lineup of Grammy-winning artists and past and current Grammy nominees are slated to perform at the special tribute concert honoring the legendary Beach Boys. Artists include Beck, Brandi Carlile, St. Vincent, Charlie Puth, Mumford & Sons, and more.

Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, Take 6, and Weezer.

The Recording Academy, Tenth Planet Productions, and CBS present A GRAMMY Salute to the Beach Boys on February 8, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The live concert special will feature a star-studded lineup to celebrate and pay tribute to the group’s remarkable career. The tribute special will air on the CBS Television Network and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ at a later date.

Back in November, the band unveiled the wildly anticipated Sail On Sailor – 1972, which was originally announced in September. Available in six new packages, the anthology focuses on the Beach Boys’ recording year of 1972, and sessions for the albums Carl and The Passions, “So Tough,” and Holland. It is a must have for any Beach Boys fan.

The releases contain 120 tracks, of which no fewer than 80 were previously unreleased. The six formats include the fully remastered Carl And The Passions and Holland albums in 2CD Deluxe editions, with 12 unreleased bonus tracks; the two albums as a 2LP package with an additional 7-inch EP (the original Mount Vernon and Fairway release that accompanied Holland and has been unavailable on vinyl since the 1970s); and a 2LP, 7-inch EP package with extensive liner notes by Beach Boys aficionado Howie Edelson, plus a reproduction of the original 16-page promotional book that described the making of Holland.

Tickets are available for A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys.