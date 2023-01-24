James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, And More Set For Love Rocks NYC Benefit

St. Vincent - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

The annual Love Rocks NYC charity concert is set for the Beacon Theater on March 9, with proceeds, as always, benefiting God’s Love We Deliver. This year’s lineup features James Taylor, St. Vincent, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, John Mayer, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mavis Staples, Stephen Marley, Allison Russell, The War and Treaty, and Bernie Williams. The night will also feature appearances by Stephen Colbert, Chevy Chase, Andy Cohen, and Phoebe Robinson. Tickets for Love Rocks NYC 2023 go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM.

Once again, Will Lee is the music director, leading the house band featuring Paul Shaffer, Ivan Neville, and Jimmy Vivino, plus Michael Bearden, Larry Campbell, Steve Gadd, Eric Krasno, Pedrito Martinez, and Shawn Pelton.

Earlier this month, The Recording Academy announced that Sheryl Crow would be among the performers for the 32nd annual MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson on February 3, 2023, two days before the Grammy Awards telecast.

Crow will be joined by Brandi Carlile, Lalah Hathaway, the Isley Brothers, John Legend, Michael McDonald, PJ Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, the Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Dionne Warwick, Samara Joy, Molly Tuttle, Sebastián Yatra, Jimmie Allen, Chloe x Halle, Valerie Simpson, Four Tops, and Rita Wilson.

This year’s tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and includes a reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and tribute concert. Performers will pay tribute to the individual musical legacies created by Mr. Gordy and Mr. Robinson as well as the music they created together during their decades-long friendship.

“I am so excited to share the always wonderful MusiCares event with my best friend Smokey Robinson and I can’t wait to hear these wonderful artists celebrate the Motown music,” says Berry Gordy, founder of Motown. “I’m so excited for this year’s MusiCares lineup. These artists are my friends and I not only love them, but I’m honored that they will be performing my music, along with hits from the Motown catalogue,” added Smokey Robinson.

Visit God’s Love We Deliver’s official website for more information.