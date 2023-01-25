Willie Nelson To Mark 90th Birthday With Star-Packed Hollywood Bowl Concerts

Willie Nelson - Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with two huge concerts filled with major artists at the Hollywood Bowl across two days, April 29 (the day he hits the landmark) and April 30. Tickets for Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday go on general sale on Saturday (28) at 10am PT, with Capital One Visa and Mastercard cardholders having access to pre-sale tickets from today.

The remarkable bill for the shows will include performances by Nelson himself, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, the Avett Brothers, the Chicks, the Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, and Ziggy Marley. Further artists will be added in the weeks to come.

Family, friends, fans

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible,” says Nelson. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

Nelson will release his 73rd studio album, I Don’t Know A Thing About Love: The Songs of Harlan Howard, on March 3, and is previewing it with his version of Howard’s “Busted,” made famous by Johnny Cash, Ray Charles, and others. The five-part, 260-minute documentary Willie Nelson & Family, directed by award-winning filmmakers Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman, currently premiering at cinemas in Salt Lake City and Park City as part of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Sundance opened last week (19) and runs until January 29.

The indefatigable Nelson continues his typically busy touring schedule on either side of his big birthday, next playing two shows in St. Augustine, FL on February 24 and 26.

