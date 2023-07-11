Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, And Neil Young Share Farm Aid 2023 Details

John Mellencamp - Photo: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Farm Aid is bringing the annual concert to Indianapolis, Indiana on September 23. Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Willie Nelson announced that the event will return to the city for the third time in the event’s 38-year history.

Other performers this year include: Farm Aid board member Margo Price, fellow board member Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, the Grateful Dead’s Bobby Weir & the Wolf Bros. featuring the Wolfpack, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, Particle Kid, and more acts to be announced later.

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana,” said Seymour, IN native Mellencamp. “My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food.”

Last month, Mellencamp shared his much-anticipated twenty fifth studio album, Orpheus Descending, via Republic Records. One of Mellencamp’s most personal records to date, Orpheus Descending was recorded at the artist’s own Belmont Mall Studio in Indiana. The tracklist features standout tracks such as “Hey God” and “Eyes Of Portland,” which focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mellencamp elaborated more about the album’s title, drawn from the Greek myth, succinctly. “Don’t look back,” he said. “There’s nothing back there worth keeping.”

In addition to the release of Orpheus Descending, Mellencamp recently released a deluxe edition reissue of his seminal album, Scarecrow, which features a wealth of bonus tracks, rarities and more never previously shared before. His critically-acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early last year and drew praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and more.

Visit Farm Aid’s official website for more information.