Xbox Announces Controller That ‘Sings’ Benny Blanco, BTS, And Snoop Dogg’s ‘Bad Decisions’

Benny Blanco - Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Xbox has revealed a special edition controller that “sings” BTS’ new song with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg, “Bad Decisions.”

The controller, which is fully compatible with Xbox consoles, is intended for display use only, though it comes in a red and white colorway. Additionally, the controller has a faceplate with the “Bad Decisions” title and the names of the song’s three creators on it. The back of the controller has a speaker, which plays a snippet of the song when a button is pressed.

Only 30 of these controllers have been made, and all of them will be available exclusively through a Twitter competition. To enter, you’ll need to retweet this post with the hashtag #BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes. Entries will close at 6pm PT on Thursday August 25, and winners will be notified within seven days after then.

Upon the song’s release, Benny Blanco wrote, “I’m still pinching myself…I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

“Bad Decisions” arrived alongside a Ben Sinclair-directed music video that showcases Blanco in full-blown BTS ARMY mode as he gets ready to attend one of the group’s many sold-out concerts.

“I want your love, I want your name / Inside my heart, there’s nothin’ but a burning flame,” Jimin sings on the opening verse as Blanco awakes in his bedroom-turned-BTS shrine and rushes to get ready for the show.

With no time to waste, the producer launches into locking down dance routines, decorating a purple BTS-themed cake, creating collages using cut-out pictures of each member’s face, and more ultimate fan behavior.

“Let’s make some bad decisions / I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time / So give me all your kisses / I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night,” BTS offers on the high energy chorus.

Meanwhile, Blanco heads off to the show only to realize he’s made some bad decisions of his own. The cake he spent the morning decorating doesn’t survive the drive to Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium, but then again neither does Blanco’s car, which he abandons in traffic in fear of being late to the show.