2BYG Return With New Single ‘Be Mine’

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

2BYG have shared their new single “Be Mine,” along with an official video, marking the latest release from the rising Texas R&B quartet. Out now via Waystar Records/Def Jam Recordings, “Be Mine” also arrives as the group prepares to unveil a deluxe edition of their 2025 debut mixtape, The Yearbook: 2nd Semester, in the near future.

On “Be Mine,” 2BYG lean into a classic-minded R&B approach, pairing the song’s lovestruck lyrics with warm harmonies and a sleek arrangement. The track finds the group singing about building up the nerve to tell someone how they feel, giving the single an easy, immediate hook. The newly released visual extends that mood, putting the spotlight on the quartet’s chemistry as performers and continuing the strong visual presentation they have established across recent releases.

2BYG - Be Mine (Official Video)

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The new release follows a string of milestones for the Dallas-Fort Worth group. Earlier this year, 2BYG appeared on Netflix’s Star Search, where they performed *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me” for a panel that included Jelly Roll, Chrissy Teigen, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Before that, they closed out 2025 with the holiday song “One Christmas Wish,” which they also performed live on FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth. Their recent single “Someone Like You” also earned outside attention, with outlets including VIBE and HOT 97 highlighting the group’s momentum.

That momentum has been building since the arrival of The Yearbook, which introduced listeners to 2BYG’s blend of R&B, soul, hip-hop, pop, and gospel across songs including “Oh Yeah,” “Twin,” and “Someone Like You.” Made up of Matt Brown, Tourè, Nixx, and KD, the group has also grown a major following on TikTok through viral covers and behind-the-scenes content, helping establish them as one of the young acts to watch in contemporary R&B.

Listen to “Be Mine” here.