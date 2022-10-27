Alan Jackson To Receive Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award At 56th CMA Awards

Alan Jackson - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

The Country Music Association has revealed that its 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be chart-topping Country Music superstar Alan Jackson.

Jackson will accept the honor during The 56th Annual CMA Awards, broadcasting live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 9 on ABC. Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson will take the CMA Awards stage for an all-star tribute to the Country Music Hall of Fame member.

“We are thrilled to honor Alan Jackson this year with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, he is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history. Just as Alan has been influenced by many Country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of Country Music.

“We are so excited to bring Dierks, Jon, Carrie and Lainey together on the CMA Awards stage for what will surely be an incredible and touching tribute to an artist they each deeply admire. Having had the great fortune of working with Alan over the years, I am delighted we are honoring him with this milestone award next month.”

The CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is for an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music. The award recognizes an artist who has achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, streaming numbers, record sales and public representation at the highest level. The artist receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of the genre throughout a course of years that have proven to have an unprecedented historical impact on fans and industry alike.

Previous recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award include Willie Nelson (2012), Kenny Rogers (2013), Johnny Cash (2015), Dolly Parton (2016), Kris Kristofferson (2019), Charley Pride (2020), and Loretta Lynn (2021).

