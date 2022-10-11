Andrea, Matteo, And Virginia Bocelli Share Video For ‘The Greatest Gift’

Bocelli Family - Photo: Courtesy of UMG

The Bocelli family have released a single entitled “The Greatest Gift” along with an enchanting accompanying video, marking the first music video shot with the three family members.

Shop the best of Andrea Bocelli’s discography on vinyl and more.

The spectacular video celebrates the priceless connection found in families and friendships with a hint of Christmas wonder. The video was captured by director Gaetano Morbioli in the beautiful region Valle D’Aosta, found in the north of Italy. Filmed at the Royal Castel Savoia in Gressoney, the Bocelli family were surrounded by century-aged trees within the stunning mountainous landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli - The Greatest Gift

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The music video, which was produced for an upcoming Christmas special for TBN through a collaboration with Impact Productions and Fargo Films, showcases the exceptional locale.

“The Greatest Gift” is taken from the forthcoming album, A Family Christmas. For the festive period, the internationally renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli has teamed up with his 24-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli for their very first album together, out October 21 via Decca Records/Capitol.

“The Greatest Gift” was written and arranged especially for the album, celebrating peace and love at everyone’s favorite time of year. As a heartfelt gift to anyone who wishes to enjoy the sound of Christmas in the Bocelli home, the video follows a delightful tale set in the heart of a castle that is fit for any prince or princess.

Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli masterfully sing in three-part harmony, building towards the rousing, final chorus that swells with a string orchestra, choir accompaniment and a handful of joyously dancing, glistening angels.

Each of the three Bocelli performers gets a chance to shine on A Family Christmas with solo tracks, duets, and trios. For 10-year-old Virginia Bocelli, this is her first appearance on an album, having previously joined her father for a spine-tingling performance of “Hallelujah” during 2020’s hugely popular Believe in Christmas concert, livestreamed from the Teatro Regio di Pama. She provides the tender opening “Away in a Manger” and “Over The Rainbow,” as well as performing solo on “When Christmas Comes to Town.”

Pre-order A Family Christmas.