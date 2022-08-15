Andrew Bird Announces Chicago Return Of Gezelligheid

Andrew Bird - Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

For the first time in three years, Andrew Bird has announced the in-person return of his annual Gezelligheid concerts to Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian Church.

Taking place December 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, the series of season-defining holiday shows will continue a beloved tradition that Bird first began in 2009. After shifting to a remote, live-streamed format for the latest editions, this upcoming winter’s Gezelligheid will cap off a year that has seen the Illinois native return to the road bigger than ever before.

Following the release of new album Inside Problems, which just hit No.1 on the NonComm, Americana, and College radio charts, as well as a co-headlining tour where he and Iron & Wine played to sold-out crowds at the Greek Theatre, Red Rocks, NYC’s Pier 17, Chicago’s Salt Shed, and beyond, Gezelligheid will serve as an intimate celebration—a communal experience of comforting music amidst the chilly, seasonal darkness.

All five nights of Andrew Bird’s Gezelligheid residency go on sale at 10am CT this Friday, August 19, with pre-sales beginning at 10am CT tomorrow.

While Andrew Bird’s Gezelligheid performances typically feature instrumental, improvisational violin pieces amplified through his signature spinning horns, attendees can also expect to hear material from Inside Problems. With highlights like “Make a Picture,” the Joan Didion-inspired “Atomized,” and more, Pitchfork calls it “a warm, collaborative record that feels like a balm for fear and loneliness,” as it finds the Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter and composer entering “previously uncharted territory.”

This past Friday, Andrew Bird debuted a stellar, stripped-back rendition of “Make a Picture” in a special Tiny Desk Concert with Iron & Wine. During a recent, return to NPR’s office, the two artists performed an effortlessly harmonious set of favorites, highlighting each of their superlative songwriting as much as their newly-formed friendship.

Visit Andrew Bird’s official website for more information regarding the return of Gezelligheid.