Beck And Phoenix Write Their Own ‘Odyssey’ With New Collab Single

Ahead of their upcoming co-headlining tour, Beck and Phoenix have linked up on a new single, “Odyssey,” featuring vocals from Beck and Phoenix’s Thomas Mars.

“Somewhere / We’ll fall into the ocean / I’ll be there / On an odyssey in the sun,” Beck and Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars sing on the bright track’s chorus. It’s perfect for summer and stays true to both acts’ styles. The song is written, produced, and performed by Beck and Phoenix, with mixing by Serban Ghenea.

Beck, Phoenix - Odyssey (Visualizer)

“Odyssey” lends its name to the upcoming live shows; the North American ‘Summer Odyssey’ tour will travel across the U.S. and Canada this summer after being announced back in January. The 19-city run will kick off on August 1st in Seattle, Washington, and make stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York, and more before closing on September 10th in Columbia, Maryland.

The headliners will be joined on tour by a string of indie favorites, including Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and Jenny Lewis.

The tour is expected to be a big production, but recently Beck played a string of Australian dates with a more stripped-back approach. Back in March, he told Australia’s Double J, “Since the pandemic, I’ve been doing a lot of acoustic things, just because it’s easy to do without a band,” he says. “It’s kind of going back to my early days when I was just playing in bars and coffee shops. Before my first album, I was largely just playing by myself with acoustic guitar, maybe a couple of other gadgets.”

Phoenix recently released their first album since 2017, Alpha Zulu, which featured a collaboration with rising indie star Clairo. “After Midnight” marked the band’s second ever collab, making “Odyssey” the third.

Stream “Odyssey.”