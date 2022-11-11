BfB Da Packman Returns With New Single ‘Trick’

BfB Da Packman - Photo: Nate Guenther (Courtesy of Capitol Records/10K Projects)

Magnetic emerging star BfB Da Packman has returned with a mischievous new single “Trick.” The song is out now via Capitol Records/10K Projects.

In a characteristically brief dispatch, the Flint, Michigan native reminds listeners just how uproariously funny he can be, all while retaining the trace amounts of menace that make each of his songs a perfect slice of dark comedy.

Bfb Da Packman - Trick (Lyric Video)

“Trick” is anchored by a hook that hears Packman croon, “F__k me good, your bills turn to my bills.” And yet those who are familiar with his work know that Packman is unlikely to stay in adoration mode too long. “Talking ‘bout you wanna take a trip to Miami,” he raps, taunting someone about halfway through the DB-produced song. “How in the f__k are you still living with your granny?”

“Trick” continues Packman’s buzz since the release of his acclaimed 2021 studio debut, Fat N____s Need Love Too. Songs like “Stained Couch,” “Megan Knees,” and “Lost With Miami” show burgeoning pop instincts and—thankfully—a refusal to jettison the rough edges and killer instinct that have made him a favorite in Michigan’s famously grimy rap ecosystem.

Despite having just a short time in the spotlight—Packman broke through nationally after the pandemic began in 2020, with “Free Joe Exotic,” named after the subject of the early-lockdown hit documentary Tiger King—he has earned his spot as one of the most colorful artists in hip-hop.

The rapper has earned rave reviews for projects dating back to STD and God Bless All the Fat N____s, both released in 2019. As his star continues to rise, Packman is on a mission to find the funniest, meanest, most novel ways to cut to the heart of any issue.

Packman has become one of the most visible and crucial members of the creative vanguard in his state. And it’s all due to his dedication to an honest day’s work—because the next song he records might be the one that brings his uproarious style to the next batch of listeners.

