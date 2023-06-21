Expanded Edition Of Billy Idol’s Self-Titled Debut Set For July Release

'Billy Idol' album cover artwork courtesy of UMe/Capitol Records

Legendary rocker Billy Idol is releasing an expanded edition of his self-titled debut album on July 28 via Capitol/UMe.

The new reissue includes the original 10-track album, but adds the previously unreleased August 12,1982 concert from The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA as well as the recently unearthed and previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic song “White Wedding” from Idol’s debut.

Idol began working on his solo debut following the break-up of his influential punk-era outfit, Generation X in 1981. Produced by Keith Forsey (Sparks, Donna Summer), Billy Idol was an exciting rock album with new wave stylings and it included the singles “Dancing With Myself” and Idol’s Billboard Top 40 debut “Hot In The City” in addition to the record’s signature hit “White Wedding.”

Largely well received by the critics, the record proved was a sizeable commercial success, peaking at No. 45 on the Billboard 200 and was later certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Fans are now also encouraged to celebrate the release of this iconic album with a Dolby Atmos aural upgrade by Grammy-winning engineer Paul Hicks who has remixed albums in Atmos for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, George Harrison and more.

Idol will continue to take his lauded live show on the road this summer with a select run of headline tour dates. The run of shows includes a debut performance at New York City’s Kings Theatre, D.C.’s The Anthem, and Boston’s MGM Music Hall, as well as an appearance at Jazz Aspen Snowmass with the Foo Fighters. Performing a career-spanning set featuring his iconic hits and new music from his latest EPs, Idol will be joined by his longtime band, including his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens. Visit the artist’s official website for further information on all his forthcoming dates.

Idol embarked last week on the first-ever Generation Sex tour in the U.K. and E.U. The punk supergroup, comprised of Idol and Tony James from Generation X as well as Steve Jones and Paul Cook from Sex Pistols, will perform at festivals and headline gigs around Europe, playing selections from each band’s extensive catalog. In addition, Generation Sex will play at the legendary Glastonbury Festival this weekend.

For 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the most recognizable faces and voices of rock’ n’ roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’ n’ roll decadence.

In January this yeay, Idol was honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2023. The ceremony included guest speakers Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey.

