The Black Eyed Peas’s ‘I Gotta Feeling’ Reaches Two Billion Streams On Spotify

The Black Eyed Peas have reached a new milestone, as their 2009 single “I Gotta Feeling” has reached two billion streams on Spotify. The massive track has been in Spotify’s Billions Club for quite a while, but it was recently joined by “Meet Me Halfway” and “Pump It,” both of which recently reached the plateau.

The two singles join “I Gotta Feeling“ and “Where Is The Love” among Black Eyed Peas songs to be featured in the illustrious club. Black Eyed Peas consist of will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo. Fergie was the band’s forth member until she departed to pursue solo opportunities in 2018.

When the band released “I Gotta Feeling“ as a single from their 2009 album The E.N.D., they envisioned it to be a party-starting smash. Explained the band’s will.i.am in an interview with Marie Claire: “It’s dedicated to all the party people out there in the world that want to go out and party. Mostly every song on the Black Eyed Peas record is painting a picture of our party life. It was a conscious decision to make this type of record. Times are really hard for a lot of people and you want to give them escape and you want to make them feel good about life, especially at these low points.”

The band’s Taboo added: “This is the first time we actually had all four of us on a song simultaneously with the verses, which is something different for us. Usually we break up the verses and everybody has their parts. It was a good opportunity for us to show the world what would come of it.”

The Black Eyed Peas reached staggering heights with “I Gotta Feeling” and its E.N.D. predecessor, “Boom Boom Pow.” The former debuted at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100, directly below “Boom Boom Pow.” The Black Eyed Peas became just one of 11 artists to snag the top two spots. “I Gotta Feeling” eventually spent 14 consecutive weeks atop the chart.

