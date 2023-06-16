What Is A Canon Event? Explaining The ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ TikTok Trend

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack’ - Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

The new TikTok trend called a “canon event” is inspired by the massively popular new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film.

According to Cassandra Daily, “The idea of a #canonevent is to highlight the kind of situations we know are mistakes but they ‘are necessary to the plot.’ These seemingly unavoidable events help to shape who the person is meant to become, build character, or are just necessary rites of passage. There’s even a random Canon event generator filter. This trend also brings up the opportunity for users to treat their own missteps with more acceptance and compassion, understanding that their mistakes are all a part of their story.” Check out Daniel Pemberton’s “Canon Event” here.

The film is bolstered by its tremendous soundtrack, Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Soundtrack From And Inspired By The Motion Picture, which was executive produced by the super-producer. Metro assembled a cast of musical superheroes for the soundtrack including 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Future, James Blake, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Nas, Nav, Offset, Swae Lee, Wizkid, and more.

The project marks Metro’s first foray into film soundtracks, although his love of film and comic superheroes has long been on display. Of the collaboration, Spring Aspers, President of Music, Sony Pictures said, “The concept for the next installment of Miles’ story demanded a contemporary and culturally significant musical collaborator. Metro Boomin was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter.”

Continuing a tradition of blockbuster soundtracks for the Spider-Verse, the record follows on the heels of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from & Inspired by the Motion Picture). It notably bowed at No.2 on the Billboard 200 and reached double-platinum status as the year’s biggest soundtrack album and has gone on to exceed 10 billion streams and is now certified 2x platinum.

