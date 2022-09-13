Writer-Producer ‘Chips’ Moman For Posthumous Induction Into Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame

'Chips' Moman - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Chips Moman, much respected as a co-writer of major hits by Waylon Jennings, B.J. Thomas and others and for producing such Elvis Presley staples as “In The Ghetto” and “Suspicious Minds,” has been confirmed for posthumous induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He joins the previously announced class of 2022, including Hillary Lindsey, David Mallory, Gary Nicholson, Shania Twain, and Steve Wariner.

Moman, who died in 2016 at the age of 79, enters the Hall of Fame in the new Legacy category, introduced this year to honor candidates that are deceased. His career will be honored at the 52nd annual ceremony on October 30, at the Music City Center in Nashville.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Hey Won't You Play] Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, says: “We’re so proud to see Chips Moman memorialized in this year’s class. As demonstrated by classics such as ‘(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song’ by B.J. Thomas and ‘Luckenbach Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)’ by Waylon Jennings, Chips’ enduring work as a songwriter is outstanding, and unforgettable and incredibly deserving of our ultimate recognition.”

The 1975 Thomas hit, co-written with Larry Butler, won the pair the Grammy Award for Best Country Song. With Dan Penn, he co-wrote Aretha Franklin’s indelible soul gem “Do Right Woman – Do Right Man” and James Carr’s equally hallowed “The Dark End of the Street,” also working with the Queen of Soul as a session guitarist. Other landmarks in his songbook as a co-writer included Carla Thomas’ “For You,” the Mar-Keys’ “Last Night” and Otis Redding’s “Destiny.”

Moman founded the celebrated American Sound Studios in Memphis, where Presley recorded his feted 1969 album Elvis In Memphis, and which hosted countless other famous artists of the day. He also produced Tammy Wynette, Bobby Womack, the Box Tops and many more. Much later, he was the producer of Highwayman, the memorable 1985 collaboration by country “supergroup” the Highwaymen, featuring Jennings, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, and Willie Nelson.