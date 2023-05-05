DaBaby Heralds The Arrival Of Summer With Scorching ‘Call Da Fireman’ Release

DaBaby – Photo: Jonathan Kilumbu (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

DaBaby is ushering in the summer with a new three-song collection titled Call Da Fireman, released today (May 5).

The hip-hop hit-maker previewed the new release last month with the surefire twerk anthem “SHAKE SUMN,” which has since gone viral. To date, it has racked up a combined 18 million views on Instagram and 80.2 million views on TikTok and has been shared by celebrities such as legendary actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Call Da Fireman is completed with two brand-new tracks. “GHETTO GIRLS>>>>” finds the Charlotte-bred rapper reflecting on the type of women that catch his eye over a beat that samples the classic Cash Money Records track of the same name.

DaBaby - GHETTO GIRLS [Official Audio]

“SELLIN CRACK,” meanwhile, features a fiery guest verse from Offset, while DaBaby serves up razor-sharp bars alongside the Migos star.

The new EP follows the release of DaBaby’s fourth studio album, Baby On Baby 2, last year. The record served as a sequel to his debut album, which arrived in 2019, with the record landing in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 chart.

It featured a singular guest feature, with singer and songwriter Anthony Hamilton appearing on the penultimate track “Don’t Let Em Lie.”

Prior to 2022, DaBaby had been racking up hits, including the 2019 singles “Intro” and “Bop,” which charted at No.13 and No.11, respectively, plus 2021’s Top 40 cut “Ball If I Want To.” In 2020, the rapper scored a Billboard Hot 100 No.1 with “Rockstar (featuring Roddy Ricch).” The track was given a remix in June of that year, with DaBaby adding a verse in response to the murder of George Floyd that detailed his own experience with police abuse.

Recently, DaBaby has also appeared on tracks by other artists, including Gucci Mane’s “06 Gucci,” Coi Leray’s “Twinnem,” and multiple songs with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

