Darius Rucker Releases Version Of Rihanna’s ‘Beautifully Written’ ‘Lift Me Up’

Darius Rucker 'Lift Me Up' artwork - Courtesy: Capitol Nashville

Darius Rucker has released his version of Rihanna’s Oscar-nominated theme song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Lift Me Up.” The new version coincides with Rihanna’s performance at tomorrow’s (12) Super Bowl half-time show.

Shop the best of Darius Rucker’s discography on vinyl and more.

Among immediate playlist additions for the new release are Spotify’s New Music Friday Country. On Thursday, Rucker teased on social media: “New music. That you may already know. Friday.” On its appearance, he added: “Been waiting to share this one with y’all!. “‘Lift Me Up’ is such a beautifully written song. Let me know what you think!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lift Me Up

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The rich baritone of the country star is on full display in his rendition of the track co-written by Rihanna with filmmaker Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson, and Nigerian singer Tems. They created the song as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the original Black Panther.

Rucker says that he fell in love with “Lift Me Up” when he heard Rihanna’s original playing over the end credits of the film. “I’ve been a huge fan of comics since I was a kid, and I love all of the Marvel movies, so I couldn’t wait to see Wakanda Forever when it came out a few months ago,” he notes. “I was so moved by this song playing at the end of the movie and I felt inspired to try my hand at singing it. I hope y’all love this version we created as much as I do.”

His version arrives as he puts the finishing touches to his forthcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy. In other news, Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Music Festival is to return to his home town of Charleston this fall for its second year. The line-up for the event, taking place October 7-8, will be announced soon, and early access tickets are available now at RiverfrontRevival.com.

Buy or stream Darius Rucker’s version of “Lift Me Up.”