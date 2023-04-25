Dayseeker To Perform UK Headline Shows In May

Dayseeker - Photo: Alexander Bemis

Californian post-hardcore quartet Dayseeker will be performing a series of UK headlining shows in May in support of their fifth album Dark Sun, out now on Spinefarm.

Dark Sun is incredibly contemplative. ”[The album] is a collection of songs that deeply explored my personal life over the last two years,” vocalist Rory Rodriguez previously shared. ”Most of it is written about my father’s passing, about how it felt like the sun burned out the day he passed, and how the world is a little darker without him in it.”

The album features the songs “Crying While You’re Dancing” and “Without Me.” The official videos for both songs have passed the million views mark on YouTube, with the “Without Me” having hit 3.4 million views at the time of writing.

“‘Crying While You’re Dancing” is about those people you know who pretend to have the time of their lives while it’s clear to everyone around them that they’re spiraling,” says Rodriguez.

Dayseeker built themselves into a scene standout with 2019’s Sleeptalk, which was hailed by Alternative Press as “a warm and welcome release to higher ground” and as “much needed fresh air into the post-hardcore scene.”

The album has gone on to accumulate over 150 million streams, and it positioned the band as a formidable force — and one that is taking its next big leap with Dark Sun.

Upon the initial announcement of Dayseeker’s UK headline run, all shows sold-out, resulting in Manchester receiving a swift upgrade (to the larger New Century Hall) and a second date being added in London, at the 02 Islington Academy on May 16.

Buy or stream Dark Sun.

Dayseeker UK Headline Tour Dates:

May 10: Glasgow, The Garage

May 11: Leeds, Leeds Beckett University Student Union

May 12: Manchester, New Century Hall

May 13: London, The Dome

May 14: Bristol, The Fleece

May 15: Birmingham, The Mill, Birmingham

May 16: London, O2 Academy Islington