Demi Lovato, Sabrina Carpenter, And Jimmie Allen Honor Songwriters At Grammy Week Showcase

Demi Lovato - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Demi Lovato, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jimmie Allen each performed intimate sets while celebrating their fellow songwriters at the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and Billboard Grammy Week Showcase, held at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 1.

According to Billboard’s report of the event, “Lovato and Carpenter used the showcase to highlight the work of some of their closest collaborators, with Lovato capping off the evening by performing a pair of Holy Fvck songs–‘Feed’ and ‘4 Ever 4 Me’–that Laura Veltz, a key contributor to the album, helped create. Veltz, also a veteran pop and country songwriter, smiled from the front row as Lovato delivered both vocal showcases.”

Regarding Carpenter’s performance, the outlet shared, “Meanwhile, Carpenter highlighted longtime studio powerhouse Amy Allen, who joined the pop star onstage for a charming duet of their shared song, ‘Vicious,’ from last year’s emails i can’t send. Carpenter then performed an acoustic version of ‘Nonsense,’ her current fast-rising Billboard Hot 100 hit.”

It’s been an exciting time for Sabrina Carpenter. Yesterday, February 1, the rising pop star unveiled a music video for “Nonsense.” In the visual, 80s inspiration runs rampant as Sabrina and her friends drink and get ready for a party. The party commences as Carpenter’s friends roll through and have a good time.

A fan-favorite from her newest album emails i can’t send, “Nonsense” is a playful earworm that chronicles all the nervous, exciting, and nonsensical feelings that come with a new relationship. The album, meanwhile, chronicles Carpenter’s various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances.

Earlier this week, Carpenter announced details of her first-ever UK and European headlining tour, due to kick off this summer.

The US pop star will begin the run of dates in Dublin on June 11 before heading to the UK, where she will perform in four cities, including a stop at London’s Eventim Apollo.

