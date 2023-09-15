ADVERTISEMENT
Diddy Returns With New Album ‘The Love Album: Off The Grid’

The album is out courtesy of the artist’s new Love Records imprint.

Diddy - Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Diddy - Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Diddy has released his wildly anticipated new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, via his Love Records imprint.

The album includes “Another One of Me” featuring The Weeknd, which was teased as a pre-album single. Other artists to be featured on the project include Justin BieberMary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., Summer WalkerBabyfaceJohn LegendTeyana Taylor, Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard, Kalenna, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, 21 Savage, Burna Boy, the late J Dilla, and many many more.

“My heart has been broken I still got that question of like, ‘Am I gonna love again?,’” Diddy asked in the four-minute teaser for the project he released earlier this month.. “We in the love era. That’s the frequency that I’m asking you to be a part of.”

In 2022, Diddy teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR on “Sex In The Porsche,” which might also be featured on The Love Album. The song features a smooth, melodic, sexy beat that showcases both Diddy’s signature style and his latest evolution in an ever-advancing career.

I invented champagne, making love in the rain,” the icon boasts. “No way out, this might be the last train/Showed her s__t she never could see/She think she dreaming, I had to tell her to breathe.”

In the chorus, PARTYNEXTDOOR adds: “Sex in the Porsche/Your legs like the Tesla, the doors/I need her naked, wipe me down.”

A visualizer for the song features rapper and model Rubi Rose and was creatively directed by Lauriann Gibson. It showcases a powerful celebration of female empowerment, according to a press release, with a “beautiful sensual dance” providing an intoxicating teaser for the single.

“Sex In The Porsche” followed Diddy’s No.1 hit single “Gotta Move On,” which topped the R&B/Hip-Hop media base Airplay chart in 2022. The track features a cameo from Bryson Tiller and was released in June of that year.

Buy or stream The Love Album: Off The Grid.

