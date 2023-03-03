Dierks Bentley Announces ‘Gravel & Gold’ Tour

Dierks Bentley - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley has announced details for his upcoming Gravel & Gold Tour this summer, produced by Live Nation. Bentley has tapped Jordan Davis as direct support with a diverse group of special guests joining throughout the 28-city trek including Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith, and Hailey Whitters.

Tickets will be available starting with fanclub presales beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 AM. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Gravel & Gold Tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 8 at 10:00 AM local time through Citi Entertainment. Tickets begin going on sale to the public next Friday, March 10 at 10:00 AM Local Time.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,“ said Bentley. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this Gravel & Gold Tour.”

Named after his newly released 10th studio album which “testifies to everything Bentley does so well” (Esquire), the Gravel & Gold Tour will take Bentley back on the road, where is his at his best. Coinciding with the announce Bentley’s Gravel & Gold Tour, Bentley unveiled a new version of “Gold” in which tour openers trade verses for their own rendition of his Top 10 and climbing single.

Grave & Gold Tour Dates:

6/01 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/03 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/04 – Madison, IL – NASCAR Cup Series Race

6/16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/08 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/09 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/13 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

7/14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/21 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

7/27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/28 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/03 – Corning, CA – Rolling Hills Casino

8/04 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

8/10 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

8/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre