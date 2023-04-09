Dillion Francis Recruits Inji For The Magnetic ‘Pretty People’

Dillon Francis and INJI - Photo: Cambron Lyles (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Dillon Francis has released a new track “Pretty People,” which features rising Turkish star INJI. To celebrate the release, Francis also dropped a video directed by Augusta Yr and filmed in Highland Park, Los Angeles.

The track is taken from Dillon’s forthcoming This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, a sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, which will arrive via Astralwerks.

Dillon Francis - Pretty People ft. INJI

Last month, the LA-born producer released the Zomboy remix of “Don’t Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and Evan Giia and the Knock2 remix of “Goodies.” The original versions of the tracks are also taken from This Mixtape Is Fire TOO.

Last year, Francis shared one-off singles “Move It” with Valentino Khan and “Once Again” with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friends Yung Gravy, Cake, and Cognac. His last house LP Happy Machine, which includes the No.1 “Love Me Better” with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021.

On the Illenium and Evan Giia-assisted “Don’t Let Me Go,” Francis says, “I wanted to make a video as if Emmy was my daughter and asked me, her dear old dad, to make a music video for her favorite song,” Francis says.

“I said yes on one condition: I have to be in it and we have to use all my businesses as the locations. And my shaman has to be in it. I guess that’s two conditions. Also I have no rhythm.”

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire—a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart No.1, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real and, most recently, the critically acclaimed house album Happy Machine in 2021.

