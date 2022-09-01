‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ Launches New Dedicated Channel On Pluto TV 

Ed Sullivan photo - Courtesy of SOFA Entertainment

A new channel dedicated to the peerless archive of The Ed Sullivan Show launches today (September 1) on Pluto TV, available across all major mobile, CTV and web devices.

The Ed Sullivan Show channel is housed within Pluto TV’s Classic TV category as a 24/7 channel dedicated to the celebrated, long-running variety show, which originally aired from 1948 to 1971. The channel will feature a wide range of content drawn from more than 75 hours of epic performances that helped to form the zeitgeist of entertainment culture.

Fifty one years after the show’s final broadcast, audiences can sense again, or see for the first time, the electricity of these unique performances in one historic collection. The collection includes Ed Sullivan’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Classics (Rock `N’ Roll Hall Of Fame, Rock Legends, The British Invasion, Psychedelic Sixties, Top Hits Of 1965, Top Hits Of 1970, West Coast Rock, Lennon & McCartney Songbook, Sounds Of The Cities, Gone Too Soon, Motortown Review and First Women Of Rock).

The channel will also broadcast TV specials and documentaries, including The Best Of The Ed Sullivan Show, which comprises 80 edited episodes of original programs containing historic performances that embrace music, comedy, novelty, dance, and opera.

The Beach Boys "Do It Again" on The Ed Sullivan Show

Josh Solt, CEO of SOFA Entertainment, says: “We’re thrilled to be launching a dedicated streaming channel for fans to enjoy a wide range of episodes and specials of The Ed Sullivan Show 7 days a week. Pluto TV is bringing its audiences another television icon.”

Amy Kuessner, senior vice president of content strategy & global partnerships, Paramount Streaming, adds: “The exclusive dedicated channel showcases historic performances – like The Beatles’ first appearance in front of an American audience – that continue to shape our culture and spotlights the lasting impact of The Ed Sullivan Show.”

The channel will draw on the show’s extraordinary archive of 10,000 performers to highlight such timeless giants as Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Supremes, The Temptations, The Mamas & The Papas, and the Jackson 5, as well as celebrated comedians such as Joan Rivers, Flip Wilson, Alan King, Stiller & Meara, and Rodney Dangerfield. Other favourites to be newly highlighted will include children’s puppet figure Topo Gigio, plate spinner Erich Brenn, variety sketch idols the Muppets, and the magical Señor Wences.

Watch all the latest archival videos from The Ed Sullivan Show on the program’s official YouTube channel.