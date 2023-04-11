Fort Worth Crosses George Strait’s Mind Again With Upcoming Two-Night Event

George Strait - Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

George Strait has announced a two-night event in his home state of Texas for this November. The country giant will play Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18, with special guest Caitlyn Smith opening both shows.

The concerts mark a return not only to Fort Worth (a longtime stronghold as commemorated in Strait’s 1984 No.1 “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind”) but to Dickies Arena, where he played two instant sellout shows last November, supported by Tenille Townes. Tickets for the new shows go on general sale this Friday (14) at 10am CT at Ticketmaster.com. Presales begin today, Tuesday, for American Express cardholders from 10am CT until Thursday at 10pm CT.

Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind

Ahead of the Texas shows, Strait is booked for stadium concerts between May and August with Chris Stapleton, starting on May 26 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. With special guests Little Big Town, the package then visits such cities as Seattle, Denver, and Nashville, with a final show on August 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

With some 70 million album sales under his belt, Strait continues to play limited engagements around the US, in addition to his Strait To Vegas residency at at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which currently totals 36 shows. He also made his 31st appearance at the Houston Rodeo in 2022.

Next month, Strait will mark the 42nd anniversary of his first Billboard country chart appearance in May 1981 with “Unwound,” which climbed to No.6. He has gone on to an unrivalled total of 60 No.1 singles and 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, the most of any country artist and third in any genre, behind only The Beatles and Elvis Presley. His most recent studio set Honky Tonk Time Machine was released to widespread acclaim in March 2019, going No.1 country and No.4 pop.

